Danfoss India unveils Made in India STL family of valves for cold chain sector

Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) Danfoss India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Denmark-based Danfoss Group, has launched 'Made in India' STL family of refrigeration valves for the cold chain sector, the company said.

Manufactured at the company's facility near Chennai under the Centre's 'Make in India' campaign, the STL Valves reduce food loss, aimed at increasing the income of farmers and strengthening supply chain resilience, it added.

The new valves would play a pivotal role in strengthening India's cold storage infrastructure, particularly for perishable goods that require stable, efficient, and reliable preservation, Danfoss India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Danfoss Climate Solutions Sales India region Head, Madhur Sehgal, said, "The STL family launch marks a leap in refrigeration valve technology, designed and manufactured in India to meet the needs of India's growing cold-chain industry." With modularity, reliability, and ease of service, the new STL valves help operators to cut down time, save energy, and extend system life. From vegetables and fruits to dairy, meat and seafood, the platform delivers consistent performance and long-term value for India's evolving cold-storage ecosystem, Sehgal added.

Danfoss India Region President and CII National Committee Chairman on Cold Chain, Ravichandran Purushothaman said, "Danfoss India is proud to introduce game-changing solutions such as the new STL valve family, designed and manufactured in India to global standards, to help strengthen the nation's food security, reduce post-harvest losses, and support a more sustainable and resilient cold-chain ecosystem." The STL valves family brings the assurance of local production, faster service support and long-term operational value, from large warehouses to multi-commodity facilities across the country, the statement added. PTI VIJ ADB