Danfoss to accelerate local manufacturing capabilities of heating, ventilation, AC compressors

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) Danfoss, a leader in heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and compressors has set a target to progressively ramp up local manufacturing capabilities over the next five years, supporting the Centre's Make in India campaign, the company said on Tuesday.

Danfoss India, a subsidiary of Denmark-based Danfoss, earlier this year committed to a Rs 500 crore investment aimed at developing local manufacturing for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning), and refrigeration compressors and controls.

As the country's heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration sector continues to expand rapidly, Danfoss management's decision to support its customers through increased localisation and the addition of new product lines for compressors, heat exchangers, and controls will help bring world-class Danfoss solutions to the Indian market, the company said.

"India is a key pillar in our global strategy, and we are committed to driving growth and sustainable innovation in the region, particularly in the fast-evolving HVACR sector," said Kristian Strand, President of Danfoss Commercial Compressors.

"Our focus on localising compressor production is not just about meeting local demand but also about developing a local supplier ecosystem and investing in India’s future as a key player in our Global Climate Solutions operations," Strand added.

The Rs 500 crore investment will ensure Danfoss remains competitive and responsive to geopolitical shifts and emerging business opportunities while aligning with the Centre’s Make in India goals, the statement read.

"Danfoss's commitment to India is unwavering. We have strong confidence in the Danfoss India team's potential as a manufacturing powerhouse for both national and global markets. By nurturing local talent and scaling up production for air-conditioning and refrigeration, we aim to deliver European-quality products more quickly to the Indian market," said Ravichandran Purushothaman, Region President of Danfoss India.