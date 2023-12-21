Daniel Spindler takes interim charge of Finance Head, Mobility Business of Siemens

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Siemens on Thursday announced that its executive director and chief financial officer Daniel Spindler has been given interim charge of finance head of the firm's mobility business.

Advertisment

The interim arrangement was made following the resignation of Alka Garg who held the charge, according to a regulatory filing.

"Alka Garg has ceased to be the Finance Head of the company's Mobility Business, with effect from 21st December 2023," the filing said.

Daniel Spindler, executive director and chief financial officer of the company, will be acting as the finance head of the company's Mobility Business with effect from Thursday as interim, till further announcement, it stated.

Garg resigned from the company in September this year. PTI KKS SHW