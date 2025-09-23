Danish firm Scan Global Logistics to open offices in India

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Danish logistics operator Scan Global Logistics (SGL) on Tuesday announced its entry into India and said it will open offices in Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

SGL's Mumbai office will serve as its local headquarters, the company said, adding that it aims to cater to both multinational companies operating in India and Indian companies expanding internationally.

With its local expertise and global service offerings, SGL India will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions, including specialised capabilities in project logistics and humanitarian logistics, SGL said.

The local team will be led by seasoned professionals with extensive experience from renowned companies such as Maersk, CEVA Logistics, and Rhenus Logistics, it said.

According to SGL, the expansion into India comes at a time when the country's position in global trade is becoming even more critical, with increasing foreign investment and a growing demand for efficient, reliable logistics solutions.

"Establishing a presence in India has always been a top priority for SGL. We wanted to enter the market with the right team-one that shares our purpose, customer-first mindset, and spirit of entrepreneurship. With that in place, we are confident this is the perfect time to begin our journey in India. We are starting operations in three key locations, with ambitious plans to rapidly expand our footprint across the country," said Allan Melgaard, Global CEO at Scan Global Logistics.

Over the past year, the company has strengthened presence through key acquisitions, including that of Blu Brasil in Brazil, Foppiani Shipping & Logistics in Italy, and ITN Logistics in Canada.

"Our entry into India marks a pivotal step for Scan Global Logistics. India is an exciting market where speed, flexibility, and trusted relationships matter more than ever. We are building an agile organisation from the ground up-empowered to make swift decisions and deliver solutions tailored to our customers' evolving needs," said Vikash Agarwal, CEO at Scan Global Logistics India.

An end-to-end logistics solutions provider, SGL offers a broad range of services across air, ocean, rail, road, warehousing, among others. PTI IAS HVA