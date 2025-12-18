New Delhi: Country's leading broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on Thursday said Danish Khan, its Business Head for Sony LIV and Studio NEXT, will leave the company on March 31, 2026.

Khan, who spent over two decades in two stints, is transitioning from SPNI to pursue new opportunities, the broadcaster said in a statement.

As part of the transition, "Khan will continue to work with us until the end of this financial year, March 31, to ensure continuity across the businesses," said SPNI.

In his current stint, he joined SPNI 10 years ago as Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and subsequently led Studio NEXT and, most recently, Sony LIV since 2019.

"Danish has been a key part of SPNI’s growth journey over the years, contributing across television, studio and digital businesses. We thank him for his leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind, and wish him the very best for the future," SPNI MD & CEO Gaurav Banerjee said.

Under his leadership, Sony LIV achieved more than five-fold topline growth and four times growth in monthly active users, contributing nearly a quarter of SPNI’s overall revenue, while maintaining a sharp focus on profitability.

The platform delivered several acclaimed and iconic titles, including Scam, Maharani, Rocket Boys, Freedom at Midnight, Tabbar and Shark Tank, among others, it said.

"As Business Head for SET, he oversaw the creation of landmark non-fiction properties such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Super Dancer and Superstar Singer, as well as popular fiction shows including Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Beyhadh and Patiala Babes," it said.

Khan is also credited with establishing Studio NEXT, which produced successful formats such as Shark Tank, Freedom at Midnight and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

SPNI comprises 28 Premium Channels in both SD and HD formats, including leading Hindi General Entertainment Television Channels - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB and Sony PAL; Hindi Movie Channels - Sony MAX.