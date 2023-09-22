Danny Samuel appointed as CEO of IL&FS Transportation Networks

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) IL&FS Transportation Networks on Friday appointed Danny Samuel as CEO of the company.

IL&FS Transportation Networks in a BSE filing said, Samuel was working as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Roadstar Investment Managers Limited.

Roadstar Investment Managers Limited has been tasked with overall supervision and management of all the project assets of the Roadstar Infra Investment Trust.

Samuel has 20-plus years of professional experience and has worked in the energy, roads and aviation sectors. Prior to taking on the current assignment, he was handling international assignments as CEO (APAC). PTI BKS HVA