DARE frees 34,886 sq ft space, generates Rs 10.35 lakh revenue in first week of cleanliness campaign

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on Thursday said it has freed 34,886 square feet of space and generated a revenue of Rs 10.35 lakh in the first week of the month-long cleanliness campaign that started on October 2.

DARE, under the agriculture ministry, has identified 19,843 physical files and 4,717 e-files for review during the campaign.

"Out of this, 6,279 physical files have been reviewed so far, while 4,171 physical files have been weeded out. About 4,717 electronic files have also been reviewed and 1,465 have been identified for closure," DARE said in a statement.

Further, the department has set a target of undertaking 3,326 special cleanliness drives till October 31. Out of this, 690 campaigns have been conducted so far.

"Around 34,886 square feet space has been freed and revenue of Rs 10,35,731 has been generated," DARE said, adding that the campaign is in full swing to achieve the targets set by the department.

DARE Secretary Himanshu Pathak has directed officers concerned to bring the pendency to 'zero' by October 31 and encouraged them to channel their best efforts to achieve the targets of the campaign, it added.