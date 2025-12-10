Dasnac to invest Rs 2,000 cr in luxury housing project in Noida

Noida (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Realty developer Dasnac will invest around Rs 2,000 crore in a luxury housing project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, officials of the company said on Wednesday.

The project, named Dasnac Westminster, will be developed on a 1.94-acre plot and will comprise 264 premium apartments. The total project outlay, including land and development costs, is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore, the company said.

"This investment of around Rs 2,000 crore reflects our long-term commitment to Noida's high-end residential market. Dasnac Westminster is being planned as a luxury development with limited residences, private lift lobbies and wellness-focused amenities on a prime three-side-open corner plot," the company said in a statement.

The company said the project has seen early interest from high-net-worth individuals, including non-resident Indians and buyers from Gulf countries, seeking premium residential assets in the region.

Dasnac said the project is part of its strategy to expand its footprint in the luxury housing segment, as demand for high-end homes rises alongside infrastructure growth in the Noida region.

The developer added that construction timelines and other regulatory approvals are being finalised. PTI COR KIS MR