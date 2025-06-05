Dassault Aviation, Tata Advanced Systems sign pact to make Rafale components in India

Hyderabad: Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage components in India.

Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section, the companies said in a release on Thursday.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France and this is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India, Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said.

"Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," he said.

The partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey, said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of collaboration of Tata Advanced Systems with Dassault Aviation.

"It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms," Singh said.

The signing of these contracts reflect Dassault Aviation’s strong commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ and AtmaNirbhar initiatives, the release said.

The partnership aims to strengthen India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance, it added.