Data-centre firm Sify Infinit files papers for Rs 3700-cr IPO

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd, a subsidiary of Sify Technologies, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 3,700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). This would also be the country's first data centre IPO.

The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares valued Rs 1,200 crore by investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

As part of the OFS, Kotak Data Center Fund will offload shares to the tune of Rs 643 crore and Kotak Special Situations Fund will divest shares aggregating to Rs 557 crore. Sify Infinit Spaces may consider raising Rs 500 crore in a pre-IPO round. If such initiative is undertaken, the amount raised from such placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will mainly be used to fund data centre additions and pay debt. Sify Infinit, part of the Sify Group that pioneered private internet services in the late 1990s, is a leading data centre infrastructure company in India, offering colocation, interconnection, build-to-suit, and value-added services across its nationwide network.

The Vegesna Ananta Koti Raju-led company saw its first data centre commence operations in 2000, marking one of the earliest commercial data centres in India.

Its hyperconnected infrastructure supports a wide range of workloads, each of them being purpose-built to provide high availability, robust security, scalable architecture and sustainability for hyperscale and enterprise clients.

As of June 30, 2025, the company operated 14 colocation data centre facilities across six major cities and demand hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata with a combined built IT power capacity of 188 megawatts (MW).

Sify Infinit Spaces client mix spans sectors such as financial services, fintech, social media, OTT, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare industries for which digital infrastructure is mission-critical.

To assist the public offering, JM Financial, CLSA India, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Morgan Stanley India Company have been appointed as the book-running lead managers to the issue.