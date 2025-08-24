Data centre industry entering phase of unprecedented growth: Nxtra CEO

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The data centre industry is entering a phase of unprecedented growth, Nxtra CEO Ashish Arora has said, adding that as AI, cloud, and digital connectivity redefines lives and work, the underlying infrastructure, too, must be future-ready technologically, operationally, and environmentally.

In its sustainability report 2025 listing out its key achievements, Nxtra by Airtel said 49 per cent of the total power consumed at core data centres was sourced from renewable energy sources.

"Data centre industry is entering a phase of unprecedented growth -- and Nxtra is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation," Arora said in the CEO message in the report.

With the world increasingly shaped by digital experiences, the infrastructure that powers such future too must be built on the pillars of environmental stewardship, resilience, and innovation, he wrote.

"As one of the fastest-growing data centre operators in the country, we recognise that with scale comes responsibility," he wrote.

As AI, cloud, and digital connectivity redefine people's lives and work, the infrastructure supporting this shift must be future-ready in every sense, technologically, operationally, and environmentally, he wrote.

Nxtra Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, headquartered in New Delhi, is among the largest and fastest-growing data centre providers, offering a scalable and sustainable platform for businesses to host their mission-critical applications. PTI MBI TRB