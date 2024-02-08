Data from cooperative societies will be online: Mukesh Agnihotri

Una (HP), Feb 8(PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is keen to make data of all cooperative institutions in the state online to bring transparency, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Thursday.

Agnihotri who also holds the portfolio of Cooperatives laid the foundation stone of Mian Hira Singh State Cooperative Training Centre and Community Centre in Panjawar village of Haroli in Una district.

Dishonest practices have earned a bad name for cooperative societies and to bring transparency, all records will be made online, he said. In the first phase, data from 850 cooperative institutions will be made online, he added.

He appealed to the people to take part in the co-operative movement. PTI/COR/BPL MR