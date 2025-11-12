Data Patterns (India) clocks Q2 PAT at Rs 49.19 cr

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 49.19 crore for the July-September 2025 period up by 62 per cent over the same period of last year, the company said on Wednesday.

The Chennai-based defence and aerospace electronics systems provider had registered a net profit of Rs 30.28 crore during the same quarter of the last financial year.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2025, the profit after tax stood at Rs 74.69 crore as against to Rs 63.07 crore registered during the year ago period, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The total income during the July-September 2025 quarter grew to Rs 313.40 crore, from Rs 103.06 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the half year period ending September 30, 2025, the total income went up to Rs 423.28 crore, from Rs 219.45 crore registered in the same period of the last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director, Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan said, "We are pleased to report solid results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. These financials reflect our strong execution capabilities." "While our gross margin for the quarter was lower than usual due to the delivery of a low-margin strategic contract, we remain confident about achieving a stronger margin for the full year 2025-26," he said.

On the order inflow, he said it was in line with expectations during the first half of the current financial year. "We remain committed to sustaining our growth trajectory, maintaining strong revenue growth and profitability and delivering value to our stakeholders," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH