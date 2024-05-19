Data Patterns (India) Ltd records Q4 PAT of Rs 71.4 cr, a 40 pc increase

Chennai, May 19 (PTI) Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a 40 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, which stands at Rs 71.4 crore.

Advertisment

The city-based defence and aerospace electronics systems provider registered a PAT of Rs 51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024, the profit after tax surged by 47 per cent to Rs 181.7 crore, from Rs 124 crore recorded a year ago.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan said, "I am pleased to report that we had a successful FY2023-24. Our EBITDA increased by 29 per cent and PAT increased by 47 per cent in FY2023-24, marking significant growth compared to last year." The total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 194.6 crore, as compared to Rs 150.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The total income for the year ending March 31, 2024, rose to Rs 565.8 crore from Rs 462.7 crore in the last fiscal.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.50 per share (325 per equity share of Rs 2 each), subject to the approval of shareholders.

Advertisment

During the year FY2023-24, the company secured more than Rs 670 crore worth of orders.

"Order inflows have aligned with our guidance, with deliveries scheduled for next quarter. Going forward, we remain committed to excellence and innovation in product development, leveraging opportunities in the Indian defence sector," Rangarajan said.

As on March 31, 2024 the order book was at Rs 1,083.01 crore, the company said. PTI VIJ ANE