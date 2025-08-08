Data Patterns logs Q1 profit after tax at Rs 25.50 cr

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Data Patterns (India) Ltd on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 25.50 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, the company said.

The defense and aerospace electronics systems provider earned a profit after tax of Rs 32.79 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the net profit stood at Rs 221.81 crore, the city-based company said in a release here on Friday.

Commenting on the financial performance, Data Patterns (India) Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan said, "The quarter has met our expectations. Order inflow has been encouraging since the start of the financial year." The total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 fell to Rs 109.88 crore from Rs 116.39 crore registered in the year ago period. For the year ending March 31, 2025, the total income was at Rs 754.69 crore.

Rangarajan added: "While revenue for the quarter was modest, primarily due to temporary delays in customer approvals, these are expected to normalise in the coming quarters. We remain confident of delivering our year's targets." The order book position stood at Rs 1,079 crore including orders received and negotiated as on date was at Rs 1,079 crore. PTI VIJ ROH