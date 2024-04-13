Data recovered, restored shortly after it was deleted in Jan: Welspun

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Textile firm Welspun Living on Saturday clarified that it has recovered and restored all the data shortly after it was deleted by some miscreants in January this year.

In the clarification issued a day after the filing of the first information report with the city police, the company said the dashboard data residing on the Power BI platform was deleted, but within a short time, it was recovered and restored by the company via backups.

"...all underlying company data and reports are safe and secure. There is no loss of any data," a statement said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons at NM Joshi Marg Police after data of the company was allegedly deleted, with unauthorised entry to the systems in January this year.

The incident, in which confidential data, daily operation reports and the firm’s dashboard, residing in the Power BI platform, were wiped out, is alleged to have happened between 8 pm and 8:50 pm on January 17 this year, the police had said. PTI AA DC BAL BAL