Data science education mkt in India to rise 58 pc to USD 1.4 billion by 2028: Report

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India’s data science education market is expected to grow 57.5 per cent to USD 1.391 billion (about Rs 11,569 crore) by 2028, according to a study. The size of the sector in 2023 was USD 204.23 million (about Rs 1,698 crore) and is likely to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.5 per cent over the next five years, the report by edtech platform Imarticus Learning and Hyderabad-based tech portal Analytics Insight said.

Advertisment

The report projected data jobs to go up 57 per cent in the next five years from 2.1 lakh this year to 3.3 lakh by 2028.

Top recruiters for these roles include Amazon and AWS, Bain and Company, Deloitte, EY and Google, The Data Science Education Report 2023 said.

The global data science education market is projected to reach USD 378.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.43 per cent from 2022 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for data science skills in healthcare, finance and retail sectors.

Advertisment

The demand for data scientists will increase by 25 pc in the next few years, the report stated.

"The Data Science Education Report 2023 underscores the rising wave of interest in data science education across India and predicts remarkable growth in the data science education industry," Imarticus Learning Founder and CEO Nikhil Barshikar said.

This report estimates that the on-campus data science education market will grow at a CAGR of 56.73 per cent from USD 128.03 million in 2022 to USD 857.57 million in 2027.

Meanwhile, the market for online programmes will grow from USD 76.20 million to USD 533.69 million at a CAGR of 58.82 per cent during this period. PTI GRJ GRJ TRB