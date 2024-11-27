Data Security Council of India launches 'Cyber for HER’ hackathon

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) As part of the India-UK Cyber Programme, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has launched the Cyber for HER hackathon, supported by the UK Government, aiming to enable aspiring young women to gain better opportunities in cyberspace and further support cyber workforce development in India and beyond.

The Hackathon will occur in two phases: a virtual phase focused on non-technical cyber awareness assets, followed by an in-person competition in Delhi featuring Capture the Flag challenges centred on technical areas like Reverse Engineering and Mobile Security.

"Cyber for HER is a capacity-building initiative for women aged 18 to 23 from India to build cyber skills and put them to the test to win attractive prizes and recognition," DSCI said in a statement.

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, setup by nasscom.

****** BITS Pilani, ABSTC sign MoU to advance research, innovation BITS Pilani on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with Aditya Birla Science and Technology Company to foster academic and research collaboration.

The collaboration will propel scientific and technological advancements toward human resource development in areas of mutual interest, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both organisations will collaborate on several key initiatives, which would include joint research in basic and applied sciences, research proposal submission to national and international funding bodies, and the exchange of expertise through workshops, conferences, and symposiums.

"This MoU marks an important step in bridging academic research with industrial application. Our goal is to spur creativity and provide significant solutions. In this regard, collaborating with a progressive company like ABSTC will enable us to accomplish our objectives. Together, we strive to progress in science and nurture future researchers and innovators," BITS Pilani Vice-Chancellor Prof V Ramgopal Rao added. PTI ANK SM DR