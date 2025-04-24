Databricks to invest over USD 250 mn in India over next 3 years

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) US-based data and AI company Databricks on Thursday announced its plans to invest over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,134 crore) in India over the next three years to accelerate innovation in data and artificial intelligence (AI).

The investment will fuel training, R&D, and marketing efforts, including a 50 per cent headcount boost to over 750 local employees by the end of this fiscal year, a company statement said.

The company follows a February-January calendar.

India is one of the key growth markets for Databricks, with the company's clientele, including CommerceIQ, Freshworks, HDFC Bank, Swiggy, TVS Motors, and Zepto, said Ed Lenta, Senior Vice President & GM for Asia Pacific & Japan at Databricks.

"I'm excited that all our investments in India will ultimately enable our customers to become more successful in their data and AI journey," Lenta said.

Databricks has recently opened its new Bengaluru R&D office -- an integral part of Databricks' global R&D network, which includes sites in Amsterdam, Belgrade, Berlin, San Francisco, Mountain View and Seattle.

The Bengaluru facility employs over 100 engineers currently. Databricks plans to hire an additional 100-plus R&D engineers at the facility this year, according to the statement.

The company has also launched an India Data + AI Academy to equip the Indian workforce with advanced data and AI skills.

It aims to train 5,00,000 partners and customers over the next three years.

"The India Data + AI Academy will equip professionals with critical skills in data and AI, ensuring they stay ahead in the AI-driven economy.

"Through personalised learning paths and AI-driven skilling initiatives, we aim to shape the workforce of tomorrow and strengthen India's leadership in data and AI expertise," said Rochana Golani, Vice President of Learning & Enablement at Databricks.