Dating platform Schmooze raises USD 4 million from Elevation Capital, others

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) AI-powered meme-based dating platform Schmooze has raised USD 4 million (over Rs 33 crore) in a funding round by Elevation Capital, and angel investors, including the founders of UltraHuman, The Souled Store, Mosaic Wellness and Paytm.

Within 10 months since its launch in India, Schmooze has attracted over 1 million users and witnessed a staggering 900 million meme swipes.

The new funding will be used to scale user acquisition efforts on the platform.

*** Slikk raises USD 300k * 60-minute clothes delivery app Slikk has raised USD 300k (around Rs 2.5 crore) in a funding round led by Better Capital and saw participation from Untitledxyz Ventures.

The capital will enable them to scale to over 100 brands, set up a large-format dark store, and expand delivery coverage to 70 per cent of Bengaluru's pincodes, a company statement said.

The startup also plans on expanding to other metropolitan cities in India, and broadening their offerings to include beauty, personal care and home decor.

*** AltiusHub raises USD 2.25 million * Manufacturing supply chain software startup AltiusHub has raised USD 2.25 million (over Rs 18 crore) in a funding round led by Endiya Partners.

The funding will be used to bolster the engineering team and to hire sector specific senior talent, a statement said.