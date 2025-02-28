Datta Power Infra group firm inks pact with SECI to supply power from 50-MW wind project

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Datta Power Infra on Friday said one of its group firms inked a power purchase agreement with state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply electricity from its 50-MW wind energy project.

This project is part of SECI's Tranche-XVII initiative for setting up 500 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects across India, Datta Power Infra said in a statement.

One of the group companies of Datta Power Infra Private Limited has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI for its 50-MW wind power project. This PPA reinforces the group's commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions at scale, the statement said.

Varchasvi Gagal, CEO & MD of Datta Power Infra Pvt Ltd, said, "This PPA is a significant step in our commitment to supporting the nation's renewable energy objectives and building a greener, more sustainable future." The 50-MW wind power project will be developed as part of the central government's initiative to boost the country's renewable energy capacity.

It will play a crucial role in supporting India's goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing the nation's energy security, the company said. PTI KKS HVA