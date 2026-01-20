DAVOS: UAE agrees to establish food cluster in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI) UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri on Tuesday agreed during a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to set up a food cluster in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting took place during the annual meet of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The UAE minister also assured to enable 40 companies to set up shop in the southern state.

"Al Marri agreed to set up a food cluster in Andhra Pradesh's food processing sector," an official press release said, detailing the developments at WEF.

Further, Naidu and Al Marri deliberated on strengthening the financial partnership between the state and the UAE.

Naidu showcased investment opportunities in food security, logistics, port-related industries, renewable power, urban development, tourism and infrastructure.

Both the leaders discussed the proposal of UAE company Sharaaf Group establishing a multi-modal logistics park in Andhra Pradesh, said the press release.

Likewise, they deliberated on the establishment of a modern construction unit employing light gauge steel framing technology in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, and on Andhra Pradesh and DP World teaming up to develop large-scale port terminals, logistics facilities and infrastructure.

Similarly, Naidu and Al Marri held talks on Abu Dhabi National Oil Company setting up a floating storage and a regasification unit.

According to the CM, a strategic partnership with UAE will bolster industries, employment opportunities and exports from the southern state.

Naidu is on a four-day tour of Switzerland to attend the 2026 edition of the WEF to promote Andhra Pradesh and win investments. PTI STH ADB