Day before PM Modi's event, MP CM reviews preparations at Bina refinery

Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited Bina in Sagar district of the state to take stock of preparations, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event wherein he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a petrochemical complex worth Rs 49,000 crore at BPCL's refinery.

Advertisment

PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore in the state from an event in Bina. The projects include a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery and 10 new industrial projects across the state.

MP CM Chouhan along with senior ministers and officials on Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the PM's visit, an official said.

PM Modi will reach Bina around 11 am and remain at the venue for over one hour, he said.

Advertisment

In a release, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said, "This ground-breaking project, valued at Rs 49,000 crore, is a strategic investment in India's petrochemical sector. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission' as it addresses the deficit in petrochemical products, resulting in annual forex savings through import substitution." The project is expected to be completed in five years. It will contribute significantly to employment and skill development in the region with an estimated generation of 15,000 employment opportunities during the construction phase, it said.

It is also expected to significantly elevate the region's socio-economic landscape by generating up to one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities with proposed downstream petrochemical park and ancillary businesses, the release said.

It encompasses the construction of a 1.2 MMTPA (million metric tonne per annum) Ethylene Cracker Complex, downstream ethylene and propylene based petrochemical plants and a substantial expansion of BPCL's Bina refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA.

Advertisment

The Ethylene Cracker Complex will be integrated with Bina refinery to optimally utilise captive feedstock, including naphtha, LPG, kerosene, etc further enhancing its efficiency and sustainability.

The petrochemical complex is poised to produce approximately 2.2 MMTPA petrochemicals of several grades. The project is strategically positioned for production of essential polymer products, including Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Polypropylene (PP).

Beyond polymers, the project will also yield vital aromatics such as benzene, toluene, and mixed xylene, further enhancing its contribution to the downstream industries, it said.

Advertisment

"Our Rs 49,000 crore investment in the Ethylene Cracker Project at Bina is demonstrative of our firm commitment in expanding BPCL's energy envelope with a future ready product portfolio in the petrochemical space and becoming a major participant in our government's mission of building the country as a globally competitive and preferred manufacturing destination," BPCL chairman and managing director, G Krishnakumar said.

The end use industries where these petrochemicals feedstock from the project will be used are films, food packaging, automobile parts, medical equipment, bubbles and stretch wraps, housewares, raffia bags, woven fabrics, water tanks, storage containers, crates, pipes for water and gas, toys, furniture, drip irrigation tubing, along with applications in paint, pharma and chemical industries, the release said.

The successful execution of this project is poised to revolutionise industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and its Bundelkhand region, it added. PTI MAS NP