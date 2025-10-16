DB Corp Q2 profit up 13 pc to Rs 93 cr

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Media house DB Corp Ltd on Thursday reported 13.17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.45 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.57 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from DB Corp.

Revenue from operations was up 10 per cent to Rs 614.41 crore in the quarter as against Rs 558.95 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 508.42 crore, up 7.7 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from “Printing, Publishing and allied business” was up 10.5 per cen to Rs 571.79 crore in the September quarter. Revenue from the radio business was also higher by 3.47 per cent at Rs 42.86 crore.

Total income of DB Corp, which includes other income, was up 8.9 per cent to Rs 634.66 crore.

Commenting on the result, Managing Director Sudhir Agarwal said the company had a "steady performance" backed by a healthy pick-up in advertising momentum aided by the early onset of the festive season and the positive impact of GST rate reductions across key consumption categories.

"These factors, coupled with a broad-based improvement in consumer sentiment, drove consistent advertiser engagement across our platforms. Our digital business continues to scale rapidly, reinforcing our position as India’s leading Indian language news app platform," he said.

DB Corp is one of the largest print media companies and published newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar. It also owns 94.3 MY FM radio station network.

Shares of DB Corp Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 242.15 apiece on BSE, up 0.21 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU