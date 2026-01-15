DB Corp Q3 net down 19.2 pc at Rs 95.5 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Media firm DB Corp Ltd on Thursday reported a 19.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 95.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 impacted by lower revenue and high base effect.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 118.21 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, DB Corp Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 605.27 crore as against Rs 642.65 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 500.57 crore as compared to Rs 495.59 crore in the same period last fiscal, said the company, which publishes newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar.

"During Q 3 FY26, the company's performance was impacted by high base effects arising from the festive season and election-related advertising in the corresponding quarter of last year," DB Corp said.

Advertising revenue in Q3 stood at Rs 439.5 crore as against Rs 476.7 crore in the year-ago period, while circulation revenue was at Rs 117.8 crore as against Rs 119.5 crore in Q3 FY25.

Radio business clocked advertising revenue of Rs 41 crore as compared to Rs 48.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said.

Commenting on the Q3 performance, DB Corp Ltd Managing Director Sudhir Agarwal said,"We delivered a stable performance in Q3FY26 in a quarter that was impacted by a higher base from the festive season and state elections in the same period last year." With a larger part of the festive spend shifting into Q2 this year, the year-on-year comparison was not directly comparable, he noted On the outlook, Agarwal said, "We remain positive on the overall consumption outlook in India. The upcoming Union Budget, expected revisions in government pay and allowances, and other policy measures should support spending in the fourth quarter." PTI RKL DR DR