DB Realty board meet on Feb 9 to consider corporate restructuring, demerger of hotel biz

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) DB Realty on Monday said its board will meet on February 9 to consider a proposal on corporate restructuring, including demerger of the hospitality business.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on February 9 to "review the existing corporate structure consisting of real estate and hotel/hospitality business segments and seek in-principle approval of the Board for corporate restructuring including but not limited to the demerger of hotel/hospitality business to unlock growth and value creation for all stakeholders".

Mumbai-based DB Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It also has hotel properties.