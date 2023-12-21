DB Schenker India signs pact with CONCOR

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Global logistics operator DB Schenker India has signed an agreement with state-owned Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) for a strategic collaboration in export-import and domestic businesses in the logistics and supply chain space.

CONCOR has a presence with 64 container terminals while DB Schenker has over 50 warehouses spread over 5 million square feet of space in the country.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) underscores the "commitment" of the two companies to contribute to sustainable supply chain practices and domestic multi-modal solutions in the logistics industry, DB Schenker said in a statement.

"Road continues to be the dominant mode of transport in India and through this strategic partnership for rail freight, we want to significantly change the trend towards a low carbon future," said Kinjal Pande, Chief Executive Officer at DB Schenker, Cluster India and Indian Subcontinent.

The two organisations will provide a bouquet of services to customers, helping them further improve 'ease of doing business,' Sanjay Swarup, chairman and managing director of CONCOR, said. PTI IAS SHW