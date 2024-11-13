DBS Bank India CEO Surojit Shome to retire in February

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) DBS Bank India Ltd on Wednesday said Surojit Shome, MD & CEO of DBS Bank India, will retire on February 28, 2025.

DBS Bank has been present in India for 30 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994.

Shome has been at the helm of DBS Bank India since April 2015.

In a statement, DBS Bank India said Shome had indicated his desire to retire some time back and has worked with the DBS Bank India board and DBS Group management to identify potential successors.

"DBS Bank India is currently awaiting RBI approval on the successor and will make an announcement once regulatory approvals are in place," the statement added. PTI JD HVA