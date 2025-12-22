DBS Bank India extends sustainability-linked trade facility to Indorama India

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) DBS Bank India on Monday announced that it has extended its largest sustainability-linked trade facility of Rs 670 crore to Indorama India.

The facility by the Singaporean lender's local unit is designed to encourage sustainable manufacturing within eastern India's fertiliser sector, as per an official statement.

******************** * Bank of Baroda ramps up efforts against cyber fraud State-run Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has doubled down on its efforts of combating cyber fraud with an awareness initiative and advisories.

Christened as "PehchaanCon", the initiatives use videos to encourage customers to stay alert, vigilant, and recognise a fraud or fraudster, as per an official statement.

*************** * Kamble elected as national vice-president of food scientists' body Food technologist Umesh Kamble was on Monday elected as the national vice president of the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists-India.

The body has 5,000 members across the country. PTI AA HVA