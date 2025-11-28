DBS ex-CEO Piyush Gupta to be Temasek India chairman

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) DBS Bank's chief executive Piyush Gupta has been appointed as the chairman of Temasek India, the local unit of Singapore's investment company.

The India-born Gupta, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, served as the global chief executive of Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank for 16 years till earlier this year.

He will be joining Temasek from December 1 in a non-executive and advisory role and work with the local team, as per an official statement.

Earlier this year, Temasek had announced that its India portfolio had crossed USD 50 billion and it is chasing up to USD 4 billion in new investment opportunities.

Gupta will work with India head Ravi Lambah on investment strategies, partner with and support Temasek portfolio companies and also engage with the Indian government and business communities, the statement said.

"Piyush brings extensive business insights and strong connections developed over decades in financial services," Temasek Holdings' executive director and chief executive Dilhan Pillay said.

Pillay added that Gupta will be Complementing Lambah's leadership, provide strategic counsel and help strengthen Temasek's networks in India and beyond.

"Having been engaged with the Temasek ecosystem for many years, I look forward to collaborating with the team to deepen partnerships, pursue new opportunities, and contribute to Temasek's continued growth in India," Gupta said. PTI AA DR DR