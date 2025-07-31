DCB Bank Q1 net profit jumps 20% to Rs 157 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) DCB Bank on Thursday reported a 19.8 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 157 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal.

The private sector lender had a net profit of Rs 131 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 2,050 crore during the June quarter of FY26, from Rs 1,632 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.98 per cent of gross advances during the June quarter of FY26, from 3.33 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of DCB Bank were trading at Rs 135.70, down 4.40 per cent over previous close on BSE. PTI JD JD DR DR