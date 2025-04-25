DCB Bank shines with 14% profit rise to Rs 177 crore in Q4 FY25

New Delhi: Private sector lender DCB Bank on Friday reported a nearly 14 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 177 crore for the three-month period ended March 2025.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 155.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,961 crore in January-March quarter of the financial year (FY25) from Rs 1,581 crore in the year-ago period, DCB Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 2.99 per cent in the quarter under review as compared to 3.23 per cent in the year-ago period, while net NPA was at 1.12 per cent in Q4 FY25 as against 1.11 per cent in the year-ago period.

The lender's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.35 per equity share. This is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and other requisite approvals.

Shares of DCB Bank settled at Rs 127.10 on the BSE, down 1.55 per cent from the previous close.