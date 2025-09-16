DCC to seek clarifications from TRAI on satcom spectrum recommendations

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the highest policy-making body of the Telecom Department, on Tuesday decided to seek certain clarifications from regulator TRAI on its recommendations related to satcom spectrum, sources said.

The DCC held a meeting on Tuesday to consider the recommendations of TRAI.

Sources privy to the development said the DCC will refer back to TRAI's certain aspects seeking clarifications on them.

TRAI in May had recommended that satellite communication companies like Starlink should pay 4 per cent of their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) as spectrum charges to the government, a rate steeper than what these firms had been lobbying for.

Operators offering satellite-based broadband internet services in urban areas should shell out an additional Rs 500 per subscriber annually, TRAI said in its recommendations to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

No additional levy should be applicable for services in rural areas. PTI MBI DR DR