DCDC Health Services gets Rs 82 cr funding from British International Investment

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Dialysis clinics chain operator DCDC Health Services Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has secured an investment of Rs 82 crore from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor.

Advertisment

This funding aims to deliver critical, life-saving dialysis treatments to low-income patients suffering from End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD), DCDC Health Services said in a statement.

The investment from BII will support DCDC in growing its network of clinics, with a rollout of over 900 dialysis machines in over 100 centres over the next three years. It is expected to reach over 15,000 unique patients, the majority of whom are low-income. This will also create around 1,000 direct jobs, the company added.

"Through this investment, we will continue to expand our centres in South India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana," DCDC Founder and CEO Aseem Garg said.

Advertisment

DCDC currently operates over 190 clinics across the country, including PPP clinics, standalone clinics, and clinics within private hospitals.

"Our debt facility will enable DCDC to expand its network of centres in partnership with the government, which provides life-saving treatment to low-income people in remote towns," BII Managing Director and Head of Asia, Srini Nagarajan said. PTI RKL SM DR