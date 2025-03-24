DCDC Health Services raises Rs 150 cr from ABC Impact

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Dialysis centres operator DCDC Health Services Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 150 crore from Singapore-based ABC Impact, the Asia-focused impact investor backed by Temasek.

The company, which operates dialysis centres under the DCDC Kidney Care brand, said the fresh funds will facilitate the rollout of over 150 new clinics across the country in the coming months.

Founded in 2009, DCDC operates more than 200 centres across India.

"This investment from ABC Impact will help enhance our efforts to transform kidney care in India. With this investment, we plan to expand our network of company-owned centres, ensuring last-mile connectivity and making high-quality dialysis care accessible closer to patients' homes," DCDC Founder and CEO Aseem Garg said.

He further said the company plans to extend its solutions to countries beyond India.

ABC Impact Chief Impact Officer Sugandhi Matta said, "With the growing burden of kidney disease in India, increasing access to quality dialysis is both a healthcare and economic necessity. DCDC's proven model of expanding affordable dialysis services aligns with our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes while ensuring long-term sustainability." DCDC has investors, including IFU, a Danish government-owned investment fund and ADB (Asian Development Bank), among its existing shareholders. PTI RKL SHW