DCIL gets Rs 2,000 crore contract from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority

New Delhi: Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) has secured a contract worth over Rs 2,000 crore from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority in West Bengal.

The contract is for maintenance of dredging in the Hooghly Estuary primarily in the shipping channel leading to Haldia Dock, DCIL said in a statement.

The value of the five-year contract is Rs 2,015.88 crore, the company said.

The Hooghly Estuary is a vital waterway for maritime trade, and maintaining its depth is essential for the safe passage of vessels to and from the Haldia Dock. The maintenance dredging is crucial for ensuring the navigability of the shipping channel, thereby facilitating smooth and efficient maritime operations in the region, it said.

DCIL Chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu said the company will meet the stringent requirements of the project.

Based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, DCI caters to dredging and allied services to ports, Indian Navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organisations.