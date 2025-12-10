DCM Shriram, Bayer Crop Science to explore agricultural collaboration in India

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) DCM Shriram and Bayer Crop Science signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to explore opportunities in the agriculture sector, focusing on innovation and sustainable farming practices, the companies said.

The partnership will assess collaboration across agri-inputs, digital advisory services, and value-chain development, according to a joint statement.

The companies said they would explore synergies in crop solutions, seeds, specialty plant nutrition, biologicals and digital platforms. They will also evaluate joint support for farmer organisations and sustainable agriculture initiatives, including pilots in soil health and carbon sequestration.

"By bringing together complementary strengths, we aim to support sustainable and productive agriculture while creating long-term value for farmers," Ajay S Shriram, chairman and senior managing director of DCM Shriram, said in the statement.

Simon Wiebusch, chief executive of Bayer CropScience Ltd, said the partnership would help farmers access emerging opportunities through enhanced market access and value-chain integration.

DCM Shriram is a diversified Indian conglomerate with operations across chemicals, sugar and farm inputs, while Bayer Crop Science is part of German pharmaceutical and chemicals group Bayer AG.

The companies said they would also assess partnership opportunities in select areas of the chemicals business. PTI LUX MR