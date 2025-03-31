DCM Shriram commissions new caustic soda flakes plant in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) DCM Shriram on Monday commissioned a new caustic soda flakes plant of 300 tonnes per day capacity at its flagship chemicals complex at Jhagadia in Bharuch district, Gujarat.

With this, the total capacity of caustic soda flakes that the Bharuch unit can produce goes up to 900 tonnes per day, making it one of the largest single location caustic soda flakes producing units in the country, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The new plant is an identical twin of the unit commissioned last year in October and being flexi-fuel, both these plants allow for multiple fuel choices, thereby providing sustainability and driving efficiencies.

Caustic soda (also known as sodium hydroxide) is a highly versatile and widely used industrial chemical, with applications across industries such as textiles, pulp and paper, alumina, soaps and detergents, petroleum refining and water treatment.

It is generally sold in two physical states i.e. liquid (lye) and solid (flakes).

Caustic soda flakes allow for easier long distance transportation and are the preferred product for exports.

The company is the country's second largest producer of caustic soda, having an installed capacity of one million tonnes per annum. PTI LUX DRR