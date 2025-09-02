DCM Shriram inks pact to supply chlorine to Aarti Industries

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement to supply chlorine to Aarti Industries Ltd.

In a regulatory filing, DCM Shriram informed that the company and Aarti Industries Ltd (AIL) have entered into a long-term strategic agreement for the supply of chlorine.

Under this arrangement, DCM Shriram Chemicals will supply chlorine from its chlor-alkali plant to AIL's upcoming downstream chemicals facility at Jhagadia, Gujarat.

Both companies will establish a jacketed underground chlorine pipeline between their plants.

"Once fully operational, AIL is expected to purchase an additional 200 tonnes of chlorine per day in steady state over-and-above the existing 150 tonnes per day being purchased currently by AIL from DCM Shriram Chemicals," DCM Shriram said.

DCM Shriram Ltd is a conglomerate with a presence in chemicals, agri-rural and sugar businesses. It is also into Fenesta Building Systems.