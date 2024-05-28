DCM Shriram inks pact with ICT for R&D in chemical industry

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday said it signed an agreement with Mumbai's Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) to advance research and development in the chemical industry.

Under the memorandum of understanding, ICT Mumbai will undertake specialised R&D projects for DCM Shriram Chemicals in areas such as chemicals engineering and processing, epoxy polymers and composites, and water treatment chemicals, the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by ICT Mumbai Vice Chancellor Aniruddha Pandit and DCM Shriram Chemicals Chief Product Development and Innovation Officer Debabrata Rautaray.

"The partnership aligns with our commitment to pioneering cutting-edge solutions and enhancing our product development capabilities," Sabaleel Nandy, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DCM Shriram Chemicals, said. PTI LUX LUX SHW SHW