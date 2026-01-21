DCM Shriram Q3 profit slides 19 pc to Rs 212 cr on one-time charge

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) DCM Shriram Ltd on Wednesday posted a 19 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 212.11 crore for the December quarter due to a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 55 crore under the new labour codes.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 262.14 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

"PAT for Q3FY26 was down by 19 per cent owing to an one-time exceptional charge of Rs 55 crore under new labour codes," the company said.

Total income rose to Rs 4,031.99 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 3,559.98 crore a year earlier.

The company's outstanding debt remained lower at Rs 1,871.75 crore in the said period as against Rs 2,185.64 crore.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 56.14 crore during the third quarter.

DCM Shriram Chairman & Senior Managing Director Ajay Shriram, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Shriram said the global business environment is being reshaped by heightened geopolitical volatility, tighter financial conditions and rapid technological disruption.

Trade realignments, selective tariff actions and prolonged regional conflicts are disrupting supply chains, elevating cost structures and constraining long-term capital planning.

"Amid this uncertainty, India stands out with quiet confidence that has been supported by resilient macroeconomic fundamentals and a demographic dividend that is increasingly translating into consumption, entrepreneurship and formalization of the economy," they said.

DCM Shriram is a diversified conglomerate with strong presence in chemicals, vinyl, agri businesses and building material products. The company operates 12 manufacturing locations and employs over 6,200 people across the country. PTI LUX LUX TRB TRB