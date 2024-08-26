DCM Shriram shortlists 4 agri startups for water-use efficiency challenge

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Four agri startups -- EF Polymer, CultYvate, Industill and Phyfarm -- have been selected to participate in the final round of DCM Shriram AgWater Challenge aimed at improving water-use efficiency as well as crop yield.

The final round will start next month and the winner will be announced in February 2025. The winner will get Rs 2 crore, according to a statement by DCM Shriram.

The challenge was launched in June last year by DCM Shriram Foundation, in collaboration with The/Nudge Institute's Centre for Social Innovation and the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor.

The competition brought together 14 pioneering technologies aimed at transforming water use efficiency and boosting productivity for India's smallholder farmers, particularly those cultivating paddy, wheat, sugarcane and cotton.

EF Polymer specialises in bio-inputs that enhance soil moisture retention while CultYVate provides advanced advisory services to optimise water use in farming.

Industill is into automation of irrigation systems for precise water management while Phyfarm develops scalable solutions to increase water efficiency in agriculture.

These four organisations have reached the final round of the challenge and will get a "milestone grant" of Rs 15 lakh each. PTI LUX MJH MJH SHW