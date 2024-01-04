DCM Shriram to invest Rs 12,000 crore in Gujarat by 2028

New Delhi: DCM Shriram Ltd, a leading Chlor Alkali manufacturer, plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore for manufacturing chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch, Gujarat by 2028.

Advertisment

The company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government in this regard on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel at a ceremony organised as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held on January 10-12.

"DCM Shriram signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to invest a proposed Rs 12,000 crore in the manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch by 2028," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, the company has significant Chlor Alkali facilities in Bharuch and aims to increase the existing capacities while adding new products to its Chlor-Alkali portfolio, it added.

Besides the colour-vinyl business, DCM Shriram is also into agri-rural and value-added businesses.