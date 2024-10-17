DCW to invest Rs 140 cr to double CPVC production capacity

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Speciality chemicals company DCW on Thursday announced a Rs 140 crore investment to more than double its CPVC (Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride) production capacity to 50,000 metric tonnes.

The company will be increasing the capacity through a combination of new installations, de-bottlenecking existing facilities, and process optimisation, as per a statement.

The company will contribute 30 per cent of the investments from its internal accruals, while the balance will be through debt, it added.

***** * HDFC Securities launches wealth management offering Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities on Thursday launched a wealth management offering, aiming to benefit from the growing affluence among Indians.

The company, which has a roster of 57 lakh clients, will provide wealth advisory services to High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs), Family Offices, and Corporate Treasuries, as per a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL