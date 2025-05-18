DDEL bags multimillion-dollar order from US-based firm

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider DDEL on Sunday said that it has bagged a multimillion-dollar order from a leading US-based oil and gas company.

DDEL did neither disclose the name of the oil firm nor the value of the contract.

"This partnership is a testament to the trust placed in DDEL's technical expertise, robust execution capabilities, and unwavering commitment to quality. It also aligns with our vision to deliver world-class engineering solutions to marquee global clients and contribute meaningfully to large-scale, energy-intensive infrastructure projects worldwide," Dee Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) Chairman & Managing Director Krishan Lalit Bansal said.

The development marks a milestone in DDEL's global growth journey.

The partnership includes increased "visibility and recognition in the global oil and gas infrastructure market, strengthened presence in international markets through recurring engagements, execution of solutions for both upcoming and ongoing projects globally", the company said. PTI SID HVA