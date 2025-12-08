DDEL bags orders worth Rs 121 cr in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) on Monday said it has secured orders worth Rs 121.42 crore in November.

During the month, the company executed orders worth Rs 106.49 crore, reflecting its continued focus on timely delivery for domestic and international projects, according to a statement.

Cumulatively for 2025-26 so far, DEE has achieved Rs 768.93 crore in order inflows and Rs 665.02 crore in order execution, underlining a healthy pace of project fulfilment and sustained engagement from key global customers across energy, power, and industrial sectors.

"The positive momentum in our order book demonstrates the growing demand for high-performance engineering solutions in global energy and industrial markets.

"Looking at this growth trajectory, we are planning strategic expansion of our operational footprint in the coming months to further strengthen our execution capabilities, unlock new opportunities, and serve customers with greater scale and speed," K L Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of DEE Development Engineers Ltd, said.

DDEL is an engineering company providing specialised process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.