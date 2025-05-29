DDEL Q4 profit soars to Rs 32 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider DDEL on Thursday said its March quarter consolidated profit after tax nearly tripled to Rs 31.51 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 11.87 crore for the year-ago period, DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) said in a filing to BSE. Income rose to Rs 288.97 crore from Rs 248.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Chairman Krishan Lalit Bansal said the company's Anjar facility expansion is progressing as scheduled, with an additional 15,000 MTPA set to be commissioned by October 2025, taking the facility’s total capacity (excluding heavy fabrication) to 30,000 metric tonne per annum.

The company provides specialised process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement and manufacturing services. PTI SID SID ANU ANU