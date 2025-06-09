DDEL signs pact with International Clean-Tech Partner for hydrogen solutions in India, Thailand

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider DDEL on Monday said it has entered into a collaboration with International Clean-Tech Partner, an innovator in sustainable energy technologies, for installing modular hydrogen production systems in India and Thailand.

The development marks the company's strategic entry into the green hydrogen sector.

Under a newly signed pact, the two companies will co-develop, bid for, and execute Green Hydrogen Production System Projects.

"The partnership will combine International Clean-Tech Partner's global leadership in hydrogen technologies' including electrolysers, separators and hydrogen purification systems' with DDEL's strength of manufacturing ultra-pure hydrogen purification systems with up to 99.9999 per cent purity, its project execution, marketing, and long-standing marquee customer base," DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Green Hydrogen, a form of hydrogen produced through processes with substantially low carbon emissions, will play a key role in country energy transition.

"With International Clean-Tech Partner's proven technologies and DDEL's execution expertise, we are confident of unlocking meaningful progress in India and Thailand's green hydrogen ambitions," DEE Development Engineers Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Krishan Lalit Bansal said. PTI SID DRR