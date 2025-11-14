Debt-laden GVK Power and Infra slips into red with Rs 1.2 cr loss in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) GVK Power and Infrastructure, which is under insolvency, on Friday posted a loss of Rs 1.21 crore on a consolidated basis for the September quarter, dragged by a sharp drop in income.

It clocked a net profit of Rs 811.19 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

GVK Power and Infrastructure saw its total income falling to Rs 1.32 crore in the second quarter from Rs 412.80 crore in the same period a year ago.

As per the filing, the GVKPIL Group has accumulated losses.

The group has also delayed/defaulted in repayments of loans and interest thereon and various loan accounts have been classified as non-performing assets by banks/ lenders, including recall of loans/filing of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in certain cases.

The resolution professional has also been appointed in certain subsidiaries, step down subsidiaries and joint controlled entity by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

There are various litigations going on in the GVKPIL Group. PTI ABI TRB