Deccan Gold Mines Q4 loss widens to Rs 68 cr

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML) on Thursday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 68 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 90 lakh in the year-ago period, DGML said in a filing to BSE.

Income from operations in the quarter was Rs 3.2 crore as against Rs 9 lakh in the year-ago period.

DGML is the first and the only gold exploration company listed on the BSE. It was established in 2003.

It has been involved in gold exploration activities in India and overseas. Its exploration in India, particularly in Karnataka led to discovery of open pittable gold deposits in the Archean greenstone belts of Dharwar Craton. These deposits are in Hutti and Dharwar-Shimoga belts.